'American Idol' voting goes live: Show to reveal real-time results after both coasts vote at once

Beginning this week, American Idol fans won't have to wait one whole day to see the results. They'll be revealed at the end of each show.

As the Top 10 take the stage next week, the show will be airing live across the country. After the two-hour voting window during the show, the results will be revealed in real-time.

You can vote via texting, on the American Idol app or on the show's website.

American Idol will have real-time voting for the next three weeks. It will be the first time that a reality-competition series will allow viewers to watch and vote from both coasts simultaneously in the history of American television.


"We set out on a journey to find the best talent this nation has to offer," said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. "As we head into the next phase of the 'American Idol' competition, it only makes sense to let every viewer from coast to coast experience the magic of live television and have the ability to vote for America's next superstar."

Beginning this week, American Idol will air LIVE on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET|5 p.m. PT on ABC.
