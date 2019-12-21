Mexican actress Angélica María, MMA fighter Rafael Dos Anjos become US citizens

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angélica María, known as "La novia de México" or Mexico's sweetheart, is once again a U.S. citizen. The American-born singer and actress lost her citizenship when she moved to Mexico as a child.On Thursday, she became naturalized as citizen during a ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.Her daughter, Angélica Vale, and other family members were by her side as she was sworn in."It's been a wonderful day. A dream come true. At last I am American again," said Angélica María. She added, "I love the United States. I'm so proud to be an American."She rose to fame with countless roles in Mexican soap operas and for hit songs like "El hombre de mi vida."Angélica María was one of 8,500 immigrants that became U.S. citizens in Los Angeles Thursday. Also in the crowd, was Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts fighter Rafael Dos Anjos.The naturalized citizens hailed from 138 countries, including Mexico, Philippines, China, Iran and Vietnam.