A new kind of spy movie is here to save the world in 'Spies in Disguise'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the new animated adventure comedy "Spies in Disguise," Will Smith plays Lance Sterling, the world's greatest secret agent. Tom Holland is the voice of a young scientist and inventor. They team up on a project that, of course, involves saving the world.But in an uh-oh moment, the scientist turns the spy into a pigeon. The movie is actually packed with pigeons."How could you not be fascinated with pigeons is the real answer, right?" said co-director Nick Bruno. "Pigeons are in every major city around the world. Nobody knows that they are there. They can fly 92.7 miles per hour. They can see in 360 degree vision. They can see UV light. They have super powers. And they are living right in our backyard.""We really wanted to approach it as, I mean, something that would be engaging and fun and aspirational for all audiences," said co-director Troy Quane. "No matter whether you're young or just young at heart, that there was something in there to entertain you, to make you laugh, to, you know, feel the heart in there."Among the film's other voices: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's" Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan from "Guardians of The Galaxy", country music great Reba McEntire, plus "Heroes" and "Hawaii 5-0" actor Masi Oka."The idea of embracing your weirdness is a message that, you know, I think we can all take home right now," said Oka. "In this day and age, there's so much bullying and stuff, I think it's wonderful that we can show that through this amazing film, you know, this message.""Spies in Disguise" is rated PG and is in theaters Christmas Day.