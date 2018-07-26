'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The classic Broadway musical "Annie" takes center stage at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.
The show features a mix of veteran Hollywood actors like David Alan Grier, who plays Daddy Warbucks, and Steven Weber as Franklin D. Roosevelt, along with newcomers in the younger cast members.
The show is coming together with just six days of rehearsal for the cast together in the same room. The cast is nervous about that, but they feel like things are coming together just in time.
"I have all my lines down and I'm going to bring all my heart into this and I'll try my hardest," said Kaylin Hedges, who plays Annie. "And I'm going to have so much fun."
Grier said he enjoys working with the young actors.
"I love working with kids and they're really sweet," Grier said. "And they're really good. I just try to be the older actor I always wanted to work with. Not the crabby dude, who's like 'Get away.'"
Annie is playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl.