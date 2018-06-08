ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain: Legendary chef's love for Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" brought him to Los Angeles, a city he said he loved.

By , Jory Rand and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Anthony Bourdain spent some time in Los Angeles showcasing some of the city's best and unique bites on his show, "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain was loved for his knowledge, curiosity and adventurous spirit. He took his viewers to different states and countries to uncover the hidden gems in seemingly ordinary places.

MORE: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France
EMBED More News Videos

Popular television personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away, CNN reports. He was 61.


"Parts Unknown" brought Bourdain to Los Angeles. He once said his favorite L.A. neighborhood to eat in was Koreatown. He said he was a fan of the International Food Court and the Chocolate Chair among others.

The restaurants Bourdain featured in his Koreatown episode include Beverly Soon Tofu. The restaurant, tucked away in a strip mall on Olympic Boulevard, specializes in spicy soft tofu stew served bubbling hot in its own stone pot. On the show, he chows down at the eatery with L.A. chef Roy Choi, of Kogi truck fame.



Choi posted a photo on Instagram Friday, captioning it, "RIP, Tony."



Bourdain also dives into Mexican architecture, food, culture and music in a separate Los Angeles episode of "Parts Unknown."

"I love it here. I'll come out here for any excuse...I'm unqualified and unreserved in my love of this town," he said on the show about the city of angels.

On the episode, he explores various spots across L.A., delves into the art of mole sauce, meets up with Danny Trejo, who Bourdain describes as the "nicest guy in the world," and highlights the work of famed photographer and director Los Angeles native Estevan Oriol, known for his street portraits.

He also sat down for a meal with Dr. Raul Hinojosa, an associate professor who teaches in the UCLA Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies.


"I think he opened up a lot of people's minds about food," said Marc Brooking, who is visiting L.A. from the U.K.

Bourdain also loved a good burger. Brooking followed the late celebrity chief's advice just a few days ago.

MORE: Girlfriend Asia Argento, others remember Anthony Bourdain
EMBED More News Videos

Culinary icon Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel while working in France.


"One of the things he said was like go and have an In-N-Out Burger at the airport, because they don't exist in New York or anywhere else. So I did and I wouldn't have done it if he hadn't said it, and it was a pretty good burger, I have to say," Brooking said.

Bourdain didn't just influence how people experience food but culture as well.

"I really appreciated that he never denigrated anyone's culture. If you asked him to eat pig feet or something, he would eat it, and he always found beauty in people's culture through their food, so I really appreciated that about him," one Angeleno told Eyewitness News.

Fans continue to grapple with the tragic end to the life of a man who showed us the simplicity and beauty of living it well.

MORE: Suicide prevention information: Get help here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity cheffoodfamous deathcelebrity deathstelevisioncelebritysocietyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News