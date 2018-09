Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

Outstanding informational series or special



Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

EMBED >More News Videos Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" brought him to Los Angeles, a city he said he loved.

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.