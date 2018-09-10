Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."
Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.
- Outstanding informational series or special
- Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.
