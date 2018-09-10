ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.
  • Outstanding informational series or special

  • Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)


The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.

Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" brought him to Los Angeles, a city he said he loved.

