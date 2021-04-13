Arts & Entertainment

ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theatres will close permanently, company says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres will not reopen its locations, the company announced Monday.

"After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations," the company said in a statement. "This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward."

Among the popular movie theaters that will close include the iconic Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, which has not only been a popular host of movie premieres, but has also played a prominent role in films, most recently making a cameo in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

"To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers," the company's statement added. "To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you."

The group is the latest in a string of companies closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has dealt a huge blow to movie theaters across the country, with many struggling to stay afloat.

