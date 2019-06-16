Arts & Entertainment

Live ARDYs show Sunday will celebrate the best in Disney radio

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunday night's ARDYs show is offering a Radio Disney music celebration packed with performances and surprises.

The show is hosted by Sofia Carson, the star of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and "Descendants."

"You can expect a pretty epic opening - that I can't say too much about, but I'm so excited for everyone to see," Carson said.

"It really is a genuine celebration of music and Disney and the magic of that combination. I'm so excited to be hosting."

Performers on stage will include Avril Lavigne, Steve Aoki, and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

The ARDYs were formerly called the Radio Disney Music Awards.

The show airs live on The Disney Channel at 5 p.m. PT and again at 8 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
