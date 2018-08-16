ARETHA FRANKLIN

Queen of Soul dies on same date as King of Rock 'n' Roll

MEMPHIS --
We lost the Queen of Soul on Thursday. And 41 years ago on the same day, we lost the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee - Elvis Presley's home.

Graceland is hosting a series of events during its annual Elvis Week celebration.

You can soon bid on one of Presley's mobile homes. One of the eight on his property near Graceland hits the auction block on August 25.

Presley bought it in 1967 and it has changed hands twice since the King's death, but it's still registered in his name.

