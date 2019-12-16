Arts & Entertainment

ATEEZ IN LA: Popular K-pop group causes frenzy in Toluca Lake

TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- K-pop group ATEEZ caused a frenzy in Toluca Lake last week where throngs of fans lined up for a fan event on Friday.

Some fans started lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the superstars.

The eight-member boy band has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has toured all over the world.

ATEEZ will be kicking off its world tour next year, coming right back here to L.A. at the Forum on April 25.


Tickets for the world tour went on presale on Monday! For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com/ateez-tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttoluca lakelos angeleslos angeles countycelebrityboy bandmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert canceled: San Jose girl found safe, father arrested
Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
Show More
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
San Pedro crash: Woman hurt after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames
School resource officer fired after video shows him slamming 11-year-old boy
El Monte High football team returns home after winning state football championship
Anti-impeachment protesters clash with Rep. Adam Schiff at Glendale event
More TOP STORIES News