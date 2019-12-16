TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- K-pop group ATEEZ caused a frenzy in Toluca Lake last week where throngs of fans lined up for a fan event on Friday.
Some fans started lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the superstars.
The eight-member boy band has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has toured all over the world.
ATEEZ will be kicking off its world tour next year, coming right back here to L.A. at the Forum on April 25.
Tickets for the world tour went on presale on Monday! For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com/ateez-tickets.
ATEEZ IN LA: Popular K-pop group causes frenzy in Toluca Lake
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News