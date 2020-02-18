ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- "Avengers, Assemble:" Disney California Adventure is holding open casting calls for all Marvel superheroes.
The resort is looking for professional stunt talent to perform in its new live-action show at Avengers Campus, which opens this summer.
The roles require specific qualifications for heroes such as Spider Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Black Widow.
Performers will need to be skilled in theatrical hand-to-hand combat, acrobatics, tumbling and repelling.
Casting submissions are open until March 4.
Avengers Campus, the highly anticipated attraction that was announced at last year's D23 Expo, gives park visitors an immersive Marvel-themed experience.
The campus will feature the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, known as "WEB," Disney's first ride-through Spider-Man attraction. WEB visitors will learn to sling webs just like the iconic superhero.
At the Pym Test Kitchen, "Pym Technologies (uses) the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery" - just like Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Throughout the campus, visitors should expect heroic encounters with Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, along with superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard.
The park's second phase will feature the recognizable Avengers Headquarters building, which will house a new ride that lets visitors "step onboard a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond," according to Disney.
The Avengers Campus will replace A Bug's Land, which was based on the beloved 1998 Pixar film "A Bug's Life."
This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Disney's Avengers Campus seeking performers for new live-action show
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More