ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Avengers stars assemble for epic 'Infinity War' world premiere in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Up and down the purple carpet superheroes from the Marvel Universe descended upon Hollywood for one of the biggest premieres - "Avengers: Infinity War." (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Up and down the purple carpet superheroes from the Marvel Universe descended upon Hollywood for one of the biggest premieres - "Avengers: Infinity War."

"I like that it's after 10 years this culmination of all these great characters against the big purple ugly guy," Josh Brolin said.

Brolin's Thanos is ready to take on pretty much every character in the MCU as 12 superheroes make an appearance.

"It's a great experience to share the load, I guess, and to share the sort of responsibility. I kind of prefer it to being in my own film," Chris Hemsworth said.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland said it's been crazy working alongside actors he's looked up to. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman echoed those sentiments.

"Just to be among this group of people is always fun, always exciting and something memorable happens," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

From Josh Brolin to Letitia Wright to Chadwick Boseman and Chris Hemsworth, here are the full interviews with most of the cast of the Avengers.



The movie is complex and has many working parts that even the stars don't know what to expect.

"I'm just excited because I didn't get to read the script so I didn't know what to expect. I'm just as excited as the fans are at this point," Sebastian Stan said.

Ten years ago, the first "Iron Man" movie debuted, sparking the rise of Marvel movies. It's a journey even the seasoned celebs are grateful to be part of.

"Look around and see my fellow Avengers there - we've all taken this journey together. It feels pretty damn good," Scarlet Johansson said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens Friday. It is expected to surpass $200 million in its first weekend at the box office.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovie premieremoviesdisneyHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News