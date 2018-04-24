EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3388410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From Josh Brolin to Letitia Wright to Chadwick Boseman and Chris Hemsworth, here are the full interviews with most of the cast of the Avengers.

Up and down the purple carpet superheroes from the Marvel Universe descended upon Hollywood for one of the biggest premieres - "Avengers: Infinity War.""I like that it's after 10 years this culmination of all these great characters against the big purple ugly guy," Josh Brolin said.Brolin's Thanos is ready to take on pretty much every character in the MCU as 12 superheroes make an appearance."It's a great experience to share the load, I guess, and to share the sort of responsibility. I kind of prefer it to being in my own film," Chris Hemsworth said.Spider-Man star Tom Holland said it's been crazy working alongside actors he's looked up to. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman echoed those sentiments."Just to be among this group of people is always fun, always exciting and something memorable happens," he said.The movie is complex and has many working parts that even the stars don't know what to expect."I'm just excited because I didn't get to read the script so I didn't know what to expect. I'm just as excited as the fans are at this point," Sebastian Stan said.Ten years ago, the first "Iron Man" movie debuted, sparking the rise of Marvel movies. It's a journey even the seasoned celebs are grateful to be part of."Look around and see my fellow Avengers there - we've all taken this journey together. It feels pretty damn good," Scarlet Johansson said."Avengers: Infinity War" opens Friday. It is expected to surpass $200 million in its first weekend at the box office.