Avengers, (re-)assemble! 'Endgame' re-released with additional content as film nears box office records

Thanks to this weekend's re-release, fans will get a chance to see additional content from "Avengers: Endgame," one of the most popular movies of all time.
Marvel Studios confirmed that it's hosting a "Bring Back" event with special screenings of the film that will include an introduction from the film's director, Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Tickets purchased for certain showings will include an exclusive new poster. The screenings begin Friday.
"Endgame" is edging towards box office records. At the domestic box office, "Endgame" stands in second place, $100 million behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
At the global box office, it's even closer to snagging the all-time record. It's also in second place in those standings, just $37 million behind "Avatar."
The re-release is happening less than a week before fans will get a new MCU film, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," on July 2.
