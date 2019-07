LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several members of the cast of the "Avengers: Endgame" blockbuster on Tuesday placed their handprints in the storied cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner participated in the traditional Tinseltown event.Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also made an impression with his hands in front of the longtime Hollywood landmark.The ceremony came the day after "Endgame's" world premiere was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown L.A.