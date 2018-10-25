ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ax-throwing venue LA AX now open in North Hollywood

Photo: Kathy H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new ax-throwing spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to North Hollywood, called LA AX, is located at 7308 Coldwater Canyon Ave.

Walk-ins are accepted, or schedule a private throwing session with one of the new establishment's coaches. The space can accommodate groups from two people to 325. Participants must be at least 21 years old. (Learn more here.)

Ax-throwing leagues, which run for eight weeks, are also available.

The business sells soft drinks and snacks, with plans to add beer and wine in the future.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Joey M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "The space is huge and clean. The vibe and energy is social and upbeat. The real magic is in the staff. Overall, I had so much fun here and would definitely recommend to others looking for a fun birthday or group event."

Yelper Stephanie S. added, "I had such a wonderful time here! The instructors were really friendly and aware. I'm looking forward to joining the league in January!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. LA AX is open from 6-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 6-11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday.
