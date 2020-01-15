Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence
Authorities searching for missing Garden Grove couple
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Metro may overhaul bus service to increase ridership
Show More
'Parasite' director in the spotlight after Oscar Best Picture nod
'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Martinez presides as first Latina LA City Council president
Crimes against homeless people increased 24% in 2019, crime data shows
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
More TOP STORIES News