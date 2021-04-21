Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Before taking center stage on Oscar Sunday, LA's Union Station was in spotlight in countless movies

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars 2021: Shining the spotlight on Historic Union Station

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The spotlight is on Union Station right now. And while this downtown venue is a bustling train station that serves the city of Los Angeles, it's also a historical landmark that is a "star" itself -- having been featured countless times on the silver screen.

Since its inception in 1939, Union Station has been used in over 150 films. On average, it's used for filming 100 days out of the year, and has been the backdrop to some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

"Some of the more significant films you may have seen at Union Station are 'Dark Knight Rises,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Hail Caesar' and 'Blade Runner," said Neel Sodha, owner and operator of LA Walking Tours.



This iconic train station has been used as everything...from a bank, to a movie studio, to a makeshift courtroom. And although the number of movies filmed at Union Station seems to be endless, this year's Oscars marks a first for the historical destination.

"There's never been an award show at Union Station before," said Sodha. "This is our first time ever."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesacademy awardsmoviedocumentarytrainsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
14-year-old OC girl with special needs missing for 5 days
Streets remain calm as SoCal reacts to Chauvin verdict
Migrant boys, 7 and 13, rescued from Rio Grande
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
LA supervisors vote to return Bruce's Beach to owners' descendants
Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League
Show More
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Lincoln Heights brush fire halted at 5 acres
Playful dog splashes around in bioluminescent waters off Newport Beach
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News