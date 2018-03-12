ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce and Jay-Z unite for On the Run Tour II

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know how much Beyonce and Jay Z are worth? (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II Tour will make a stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sept. 22.

Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media Monday morning.

The tour, a nod to their last "On the Run" tour, will start in Europe on June 6 in the United Kingdom, and they will return to North America on July 25 in Cleveland.

Other California stops include San Diego and Santa Clara.


Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Pre-sale starts Wednesday for Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers.

For ticket information, visit: livenation.com

For full tour dates and video, visit: http://tidal.com/us
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncejay zconcertEast Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News