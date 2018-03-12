Beyonce and Jay-Z unite for On the Run Tour II

LOS ANGELES --Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II Tour will make a stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sept. 22.
Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media Monday morning.
The tour, a nod to their last "On the Run" tour, will start in Europe on June 6 in the United Kingdom, and they will return to North America on July 25 in Cleveland.
Other California stops include San Diego and Santa Clara.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Pre-sale starts Wednesday for Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers.
For ticket information, visit: livenation.com
For full tour dates and video, visit: http://tidal.com/us