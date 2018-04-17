ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce donating $100,000 in scholarships to historically black colleges

Beyonce is donating $100,000 in scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities. (AP)

Beyonce is donating $100,000 in scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The Homecoming Scholars Awards Program, which was announced on Monday, gives a $25,000 scholarship to a chosen student from four universities - Tuskegee University Iin Alabama, Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University in Ohio.

The funds will go toward the 2018-2019 academic year through the star's BeyGOOD initiative.

Beyonce's Coachella festival set was critically acclaimed, as she paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

This is Beyonce's second scholarship program. Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her "Lemonade" album.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
