disney+ streaming service

Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+

Queen B has arrived with a king.

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated "Black is King" dropped on Disney+ Friday, creating an overnight sensation.

Written, directed and executive produced by the pop star, her 85-minute "visual album" celebrates Black identity with beautiful costumes, stunning visuals and an all-star cast.

"It all started in my backyard, So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life," Beyoncé said, speaking exclusively to "Good Morning America" about the visual album release. "'Black Is King' means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for Beyonce's 'Black is King' coming to Disney+ on July 31.



The album comes as a companion piece to last year's Beyoncé-curated album "The Lion King: The Gift." She has described it as "a story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

"My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word 'Black,' which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me," Beyoncé said.

Given that the last time Beyoncé made something similar she crafted the dazzling film "Lemonade," "Black Is King" -- like most things involving Beyoncé -- is a major event.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncemusic newsu.s. & worlddisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Emmy nomination surprises: 'Mandalorian,' Quibi get love
One Day at Disney: Fly high with ABC7 reporter Chris Cristi
'Rogue Trip' now streaming on Disney+
Gonzo, Pepe talk 'Muppets Now' premiere on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
Where is the epicenter of COVID-19 in LA County?
LIVE: Fauci to tell Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
1st human cases of West Nile reported in LA County
Upland PD arrest armed man in car resembling police vehicle
USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities
Show More
Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 240-acre fire near Azusa
EB 10 Freeway reopens in Baldwin Park after fiery crash
Are taller people more likely to catch a coronavirus infection?
NBA restart: James' layup late lifts Lakers past Clippers, 103-101
Longtime African lion couple at LA Zoo euthanized
More TOP STORIES News