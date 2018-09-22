ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce, Jay Z entertain fans for 2-night concert at Rose Bowl during 'On The Run 2' tour

Beyonce and Jay Z rocked the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday night for the first of two shows at the iconic stadium. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Beyonce and Jay Z rocked the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday night for the first of two shows at the iconic stadium.

The husband-and-wife duo held their "On The Run 2" tour, which is scheduled to end on Oct. 4 in Seattle.

Fans were squealing for delight as they waited in line to see Queen Bey and Jay Z perform. The Rose Bowl was packed with fans, but tickets were still available for both shows this weekend.

Earlier in the day, traffic was heavy as people headed to the stadium. Parking opened about four hours before the show even began.

Fans had been urged to come early because of the expected traffic nightmare. Some took shuttles and ride-sharing services to the concert.

If you want to buy tickets for the Sunday show, you may head to Ticketmaster.com.
