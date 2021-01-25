ABC Primetime

'Big Sky' returns with new episode after another major character killed off

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Big Sky" left off with another major character being killed off. Now, we pick back up with the sisters and the other woman they were held captive with seemingly being rescued by Cassie.

Jade Pettyjohn and Natalie Alyn Lind play Danielle and Grace Sullivan. They were taken captive by Ronald Pergman and Rick Legarski.

Well, Sheriff Legarski was shot in the head and killed, so there's hope on the horizon for the Sullivan sisters at last.

"The entire show, we've been kidnapped and into these awful situations," Lind said. "The last episode had a tiny glimmer of hope, but this is 'Big Sky' and nobody is safe."

"Ronald is still out there, you never know what is going to happen next," Pettyjohn said.

The show deals with some very serious subject matter including sexual abuse and human trafficking.

The actresses say that it is a big responsibility for them to portray it accurately and with sensitivity.

"We're not afraid to tell these stories, we want awareness," Lind said.

"Grace is not just a victim who is accepting her fate, she is trying everything she can to get out and I think there's something really beautiful about a young woman who can use her mind and intellect and pure resilience to get herself out," Pettyjohn said.

Don't miss the rest of the Sullivan sisters' journey on the next episode of "Big Sky" at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabchuman trafficking
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
5 new women join 'The Bachelor' mid-season to date Matt James
'Bachelor' Matt disappointed when top contender decides to leave
Matt James, Tayshia Adams discuss representation on 'Bachelor' franchise
Diedrich Bader talks new guest stars on 'American Housewife'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for SoCal
Snow closes part of Grapevine, snarls traffic through Cajon Pass
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
Virus-sniffing dogs to be used to screen NBA game attendees
Rain triggers mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon
Show More
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
Long Beach restaurant hit with citations for ignoring COVID rules
Archdiocese of LA expanding contactless services for funeral arrangements
Biden to sign exec order for gov to buy more US goods | LIVE
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More TOP STORIES News