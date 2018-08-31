ARETHA FRANKLIN

Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: Former president plays 'Think' from his iPhone

EMBED </>More Videos

At Aretha Franklin's funeral, Bill Clinton memorialized the Queen of Soul as a woman with "breathtaking talent" who kept on charming audiences despite her illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT --
Bill Clinton memorialized Aretha Franklin as a woman with "breathtaking talent" who kept on charming audiences despite her illness.

Clinton described himself as an "Aretha groupie" and said he was thrilled to meet the Queen of Soul during her final public performance in 2017. Though she looked "gaunt," Clinton said, Franklin performed for 45 minutes.

"How you doing, baby?" she asked him.

"I'm doing better now," Clinton replied.

Clinton quipped that he was happy that Franklin's casket was still open when he arrived because he just had to see what she was wearing.

"I wonder what my friend has got on today. I wanted to see what the girl was carrying out," Clinton said to a wave of laughs and claps from the crowd. Franklin was clad in a gold gown, her fourth outfit of the week.

He ended his time at the pulpit by playing Franklin's rendition of "Think" on his iPhone and calling it the "key to freedom."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill clintonaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldmusic newsMichigan
Related
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Show More
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Family of woman dragged in hit-run blame lack of street lights
More News