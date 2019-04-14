Arts & Entertainment

Billy Crystal places hands, Mike Wazowski foot in cement during ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor and comedian Billy Crystal joined an elite group in Hollywood as the latest star to place his hand and footprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The honor coincides with the 30th anniversary of one of his biggest movies, "When Harry Met Sally."

But even with dozens of movies to his credit, Billy is most proud of something else: his family.

"That's our greatest achievement. It's not the career, it's not. That's all phenomenal, but when you raise two beautiful girls to become wonderful, smart women, that's the achievement," he said.

Crystal also had some fun when leaving his footprints.

He added a "third foot", courtesy of the folks at Pixar Studios, to represent another of his iconic characters: Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."
