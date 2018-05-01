ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Black-ish' tackles tough topic of a marriage in crisis

"Black-ish" takes a serious turn, examining a married couple that has grown apart. (KABC)

By
The comedy series "Black-ish" doesn't shy away from tough topics.

The show is tackling a big one right now: a marriage in crisis.

The show's star and executive producer, Anthony Anderson says the final three episodes of season four are real tearjerkers.

"We've been this happy, loving family living in utopia for the past four years and we've tackled so many issues, be it political, be it whatever, and you know why not deal with something that affects 53 percent of every person that gets married?" said Anderson.

"It's really sad to watch, and you know, witness a couple that you love go through something difficult," said Tracee Ellis-Ross, who plays Rainbow Johnson.

"But I think it's something that happens in life and it was really an interesting thing to play, for us. But you know a long-term marriage goes through lots of different twists and turns, and we have fallen in love with this couple, and we get to see the reality of another side of what that looks like."

"I don't think it would be "Black-ish" without covering the more difficult topics," said Yara Shahidi, who plays oldest daughter Zoey. "We really don't gloss over the things that aren't so pretty and fun. I think being a comedy that isn't afraid to go there makes an audience gravitate towards us in a special way because we're reflecting real life."

"Black-ish" airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.
