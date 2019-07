Blackpink has made YouTube history. The K-pop girl group's video for the new single "Kill This Love," is now the fastest to hit 100 million views.The group did it in under three days with more than 56 million views in the first 24 hours!The video beat the record previously set by Ariana Grande's video for "thank u, next," which had more than 55 million views in its first day.Blackpink is set to perform at Coachella.