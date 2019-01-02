ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Einstein of 'Curb your Enthusiasm,' Super Dave fame dies at 76

Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
The brother of Bob Einstein says the comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has died. He was 76.

Einstein's younger brother, filmmaker and actor Albert Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday in which he said Einstein "will be missed forever."

Brooks called Einstein a great brother, father and husband as well as a "brilliantly funny man."

Details of Einstein's death were not immediately available.

Einstein created and played the spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, who appeared on comedy-variety shows and specials.

Einstein played Marty Funkhouser on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

He won an Emmy for writing on the 1960s series "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," on which he also played opposite Tom and Dick Smothers.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathstelevisionactorcomedianfamous death
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh to be charged with murder
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Yosemite National Park access limited due to government shutdown
NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman
Show More
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
Felicity Jones transforms into Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'
VIDEO: Teen driver runs red light, slams into car, killing woman inside
More News