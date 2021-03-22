Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says

LOS ANGELES -- Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said.
Brown Jr. was found dead in his Encino, Los Angeles home at age 28 on Nov. 18, 2020. At the time authorities said only that they believed no foul play was involved.
Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report says.
He had a history of drug and alcohol use and his death was ruled an accident, the report says.
Bobby Brown Jr. was one of Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, with whom the singer had been in a long relationship.
The elder Brown sprang to fame with New Edition in the early 1980s, and was one of the biggest solo stars in music during the late '80s and '90s.
Brown was married to singer Whitney Houston from 1992-2007.
On Feb. 11, 2012 Houston was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner's officials said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors. She was 48.
In 2015, the daughter of Bobby Brown and Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home. She was in a coma for six months before dying at age 22 of causes investigators couldn't pinpoint. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.
Her ex-partner, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her death in a lawsuit, but was never criminally charged. Gordon died last year at age 30.
