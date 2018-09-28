Booking photo of man arrested at Cher's Malibu home released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4357364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities served a search warrant at Cher's Malibu home Thursday and a man there was arrested on drug charges, Eyewitness News has learned.

Authorities have released the booking photo of a man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home.Donovan Ruiz, 23, was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at Cher's home on Thursday.Ruiz's connection to Cher was not immediately known, but he was believed to be living at the residence.Officials said Ruiz is was wanted in connection to fentanyl sales in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including selling to multiple users in Ventura County, and that one Thousand Oaks resident died after consuming the drug.He was located and detained at the Malibu home. Authorities said they seized evidence related to Ruiz's selling of illegal controlled substances.