Arts & Entertainment

Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

EMBED <>More Videos

Brie Larson surprises 'Captain Marvel' fans. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Some "Captain Marvel" fans have quite the story to tell.

A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.

Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday.

"I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.



The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie newsmarvel
TOP STORIES
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
Man in Highland dies rescuing people from fire
Durant show 'Swagger' holds casting call in Gardena
Woman stabbed on UC Irvine campus while walking dog
Pedestrian killed in Huntington Beach crash
Sinkhole opens in Calabasas as camera rolls
Show More
Compton woman killed after uninvited guests open fire at party
405 Fwy. reopens in Sherman Oaks after propane tanker crash
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
More TOP STORIES News