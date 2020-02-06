movie news

Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywooddisneymovie newsbruno marsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as first Latina nominee for costume design
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Lakewood boy, 8, helps finds missing man with Alzheimer's
Show More
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin program helping CA teens
San Bernardino mayor accused of sexual harassment, illegal financial activity
Gunman sought in deadly Artesia shooting
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say
More TOP STORIES News