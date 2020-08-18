hollywood wrap

Bryan Cranston shares the screen with a gorilla in new Disney+ movie 'The One and Only Ivan'

The new Disney+ film based on a book features Bryan Cranston and Ivan the gorilla
By
Bryan Cranston is the leading human star of the new movie, "The One and Only Ivan." The Disney+ film is based on an award-winning book about a gorilla named Ivan who spent 27 years performing at an indoor shopping mall in Tacoma.

Cranston plays the ringmaster of a struggling big top show. Ivan, a western lowland gorilla, is his star.

The primate and his fellow performers attempt to escape from their lives in captivity - so, the idea of animals living in captivity comes into play here. Cranston says the story not only resonated with him, it had an emotional impact.

"It's not to present a film to say, 'This is what it should be.' It's presenting the truth and allowing audiences to determine on their own how they feel about those things," said Cranston.

Director Thea Sharrock made a movie that appeals to all generations.

"You know, one of the things that Thea Sharrock really strived to do is to create a true family experience and this is that. 'Ivan' has wonderful surprises, good laugh lines. You're going to laugh and you may cry throughout it because it's sweet and there's a lovely message about the relationship humans have to animals," said Cranston.

Some of these animals are voiced by Angelina Jolie, who's also a producer, as well as Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito and Sam Rockwell as "Ivan."

"And we're working opposite CGI animals. None of the animals in the movie are real. They're all computer graphic," said Cranston.

"The One and Only Ivan" is available for viewing on Disney+ Friday, Aug. 21.

The Walt Disney Co. is the the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviegorillasdisney+ streaming servicehollywood wrap
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Bestseller 'The Secret' moving to big screen
'Military Wives' a true story of support on the homefront
Filmmakers inspired by Covid-19 use IPhones to make short movie
Jim Carrey revels in playing villain of 'Sonic the Hedgehog'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
COVID-19 leaves Catalina businesses struggling
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
CA power grid operator cancels rolling blackouts for Monday
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Show More
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
More TOP STORIES News