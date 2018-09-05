EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3532556" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3590788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.

International K-pop group BTS is kicking off their North American tour Wednesday night, and fans are lined up bright and early outside of Staples Center for night one.Wednesday's concert will be the first of four performances at the downtown Los Angeles venue.Fans, also known as the "BTS Army," have been lined up for days down the street and around the block for the much-anticipated kick-off.BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon.The boy band recently celebrated their 5th anniversary.The band's latest single, "Idol," knocked Taylor Swift off the record books to earn the highest 24-hour music video debut in YouTube history, with more than 45 million views on the first day."Something about them just kind of spoke to me," said fan Daniela Rios. "It's just something about their music and the message they like to put out that is really encouraging for people my age and people that are younger than me."In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.Three other concerts are expected to take place at Staples Center through Sunday night. For more information,