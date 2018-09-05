ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of boy band's concert

EMBED </>More Videos

International K-pop group BTS is kicking off their North American tour Wednesday night, and fans were lined up bright and early outside of Staples Center for the boy band.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
International K-pop group BTS is kicking off their North American tour Wednesday night, and fans are lined up bright and early outside of Staples Center for night one.

Wednesday's concert will be the first of four performances at the downtown Los Angeles venue.

Fans, also known as the "BTS Army," have been lined up for days down the street and around the block for the much-anticipated kick-off.

RELATED: South Korean boy band BTS makes history with top spot on Billboard 200
EMBED More News Videos

The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.



BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon.

The boy band recently celebrated their 5th anniversary.

MORE: BTS fans in SoCal celebrate South Korean boy band's 5th anniversary
EMBED More News Videos

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.



The band's latest single, "Idol," knocked Taylor Swift off the record books to earn the highest 24-hour music video debut in YouTube history, with more than 45 million views on the first day.

"Something about them just kind of spoke to me," said fan Daniela Rios. "It's just something about their music and the message they like to put out that is really encouraging for people my age and people that are younger than me."

In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.

Three other concerts are expected to take place at Staples Center through Sunday night. For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentboy bandmusicstaples centercelebritymusic newsbandsouth koreaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BTS fans in SoCal celebrate group's anniversary
BTS makes music history with top spot on Billboard 200
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
LA prosecutors won't file sex abuse charges involving Spacey, Seagal, Anderson
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Cosby star vandalized on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed suspect sought for robbing 7 liquor stores, Subways in 2 days
CHP loses driver, finds vehicle again and arrests suspect after LA chase
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
OC attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Cal Fire dealing with shortage of tanker pilots
Body of Ventura woman, 24, recovered in search for Colorado River boat crash victims
Seal Beach Pier gets long-awaited renovation
San Bernardino: 'Enough is enough" after weekend violence
Show More
LA City Council approves pilot program to regulate electric scooters
Marijuana industry fighting stoner stereotypes with ad campaign
4 mountain lion kittens found in Santa Monica Mountains
Man accused of killing Blaze Bernstein to stand trial, judge orders
Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video
More News