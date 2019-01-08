ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS teaming up with Mattel for new line of toys

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is teaming up with K-pop group BTS for a new line of toys. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is teaming up with K-pop group BTS for a new line of toys.

Mattel will create a toy line inspired by the seven-member group. It includes dolls, collectible figures and games.

The El Segundo-based company made the announcement in Hong Kong this week.

Mattel is turning to the Korean boy band for help luring a new generation of kids.

BTS is one of the best-selling music acts in the world.

Last year, the group became the first Korean pop group to top the Billboard album charts in the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritybarbietoysmattel
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
Travel watch: Los Angeles to Tucson, and back again
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
VIDEO: Prowler spends 3 hours licking doorbell at CA home
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle to partially close for repairs
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
2 people suffer burn injuries in West Hills house fire
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
1 killed, 1 wounded in Pico Rivera stabbing
Show More
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Man arrested in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting
LAUSD, UTLA to meet 1 last time, but strike seems likely
'Drake curse': Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
PCH reopens 2 days after mudslides in Malibu
More News