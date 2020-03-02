New movie 'Burden' shows how one can conquer hate with love in true story about life after the KKK

GLENDALE (KABC) -- The fact-based drama, "Burden," is new to theaters this weekend. It's based on a true story that happened in South Carolina back in 1996 involving a man who grew up in a family of white supremacists."I wanted to sort of take the hood off the Klansman and, low and behold, there's a person there," said writer/director Andrew Heckler, "And how do we reach that person and how do we turn that person?"Heckler knows the subject matter is in-your-face. "I didn't want to make it easy for anybody in the film, in the story, and I didn't want to make it easy for the audience, either, to sit through it. So it's a challenging movie. But, you know, I think that when you--at the end of the day, there's hope." Heckler said."Burden" features Oscar winner Forrest Whitaker as a pastor offering to help the ex-Klansman and his new family. Crystal Fox plays his wife."Here's this reserved queen" Fox said, "but you have to be strong as granite to do what she did."Fox said her director created a "safe space" on set so they could all deal with a tough topics and hate-filled dialogue featured in the film. Based on reviews and reactions after seeing it, she knows this movie does its job."One of my friends hugged me and just started crying, just weeping," Fox said, "Then she wanted to talk about it. Everybody wanted to talk about it, though, and that is what art is supposed to do."This movie is also doing something different, something you see in the end credits. "We are now raising money with a bunch of people and a call to action at the end of the movie, like a GoFundMe page, to donated money to rehab the KKK museum into a community center of tolerance, diversity and love," said Heckler.A lot of people wanted to see this movie make it to the screen. It has 23 executive producers who helped get it financed."Burden" is rated "R."