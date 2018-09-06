ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Burt Reynolds dies at age 82

Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, his agent confirmed Thursday morning. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Burt Reynolds has died, his agent confirmed. The Hollywood icon was 82 years old.

The legendary actor starred in acclaimed films like "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance," "Boogie Nights" and many more.

Reynolds' agent Todd Eisner made the somber announcement on Thursday. No other details were immediately available.

Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997. He also had roles in commercial favorites such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and the hit 1990s TV show "Evening Shade."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
