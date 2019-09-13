Arts & Entertainment

Disney California Adventure Park hosting celebrations of Halloween, Día de los Muertos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Celebrations of Halloween and Día de los Muertos are in full swing at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, where this year's festivities include the music and spirit of the popular animated Pixar film "Coco."

Fans of the movie will be treated to performances from a folklórico dance ensemble and the Grammy-winning Mariachi Divas, as well as a photo op with "Coco's" Miguel himself.

The Día de los Muertos events are being held at Plaza de la Familia in California Adventure's Paradise Gardens Park through Nov. 3. Disneyland Resort's annual Halloween Time celebration continues through Oct. 31.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7.
