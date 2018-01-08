ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

California Screamin', other Paradise Pier attractions close to become Pixar Pier

California Screamin' and the rest of Paradise Pier is shown in aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Say goodbye to California Screamin'! The California Adventure rollercoaster has officially closed down for refurbishment.

The closure is part of a bigger plan to transform Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier. California Screamin' will be rebranded as the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster inspired by Disney's "The Incredibles."

A rendering of the newly themed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, which includes the Incredicoaster, is shown.


Other areas in the pier will also be dedicated to movies such as "Inside Out," "Toy Story," and more Pixar favorites.

Along with the closure of California Screamin' is the popular Cove Bar, Ariel's Grotto restaurant, board game locations, stores and Mickey's Fun Wheel.

The pier and Cove Bar will reopen for a limited time during Pixar Fest on April 13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilytheme parkamusement parkdisneylanddisneyAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California Screamin' to close in January to become new ride
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News