society

Cameron Diaz welcomes baby daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden

By Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden on Friday announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Raddix Madden.

In identical statements posted to their Instagram accounts, Diaz and Madden said their newborn "instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Citing a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple said they "won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is really really cute." Diaz and Madden did not specify exactly when Raddix was born.



They continued: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, have been married since 2015. Diaz is known for her roles in "There's Something About Mary" and "Being John Malkovich" as well as the "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek" franchises.

Madden is best known as a member of the band Good Charlotte and his later performances with his twin brother, Joel Madden, as The Madden Brothers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiessocietyfamily
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace ... and going to Idaho?
New domestic partnership law now in effect across California
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital
Show More
Police searching for missing boy last seen near Fresno
Esophageal cancer or heartburn? New procedure tells you
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Armed suspects wanted in robbery of 2 Westside liquor stores
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace ... and going to Idaho?
More TOP STORIES News