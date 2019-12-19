Arts & Entertainment

Singer Camila Cabello apologizes for racist images posted to her alleged Tumblr blog

Singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language and images she allegedly used on a now-deleted social media account.

This comes days after a Twitter user posted screenshots from a now-defunct Tumblr blog claiming to belong to the 22-year-old "Havana" singer.

The account contained a series of racist jokes, memes and references to the n-word.

While Cabello did not specify that the account was hers, she released an apology, admitting she felt "ashamed."

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she said in a statement posted to Twitter.



Many write that even though the former Fifth Harmony star apparently made these posts years ago, "at 15 she had to know racism is wrong."

Others coming to her defense writing, "at this moment, we must take her apology and hope she truly means it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage shooting on 10 Fwy leaves one injured in El Monte area
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
Star Wars closes things out with The Rise of Skywalker
Investigators raid home in Fountain Valley
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach tentative deal
OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit
Show More
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
Lawsuit targets alleged Phelan puppy mill
Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
More TOP STORIES News