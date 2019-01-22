ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss charity events in Los Angeles this week

Looking to make a difference this week?

From a comedy show benefiting lost and injured animals to a fashion show to support cancer research and awareness, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Paws For Laughter





If you love dogs, this is the comedy show for you. The Second City Hollywood presents the annual Paws for Laughter. All proceeds will support animals that have been lost or injured in natural disasters.

When: Thursday, January 24, 8-9 p.m.
Where: The Second City Hollywood, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wags & Walks Adoption Center One Year Anniversary Party





Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wags & Walks Adoption Center. Thanks to the adoption center, over 1,100 dogs were saved and adopted into loving homes. Enjoy delicious treats and root beer floats made with Margo's Bark root beer. There will be a photo truck and fun giveaways, as well as the opportunity to adopt a dog.

When: Sunday, January 27, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Wags & Walks Adoption Center, 2236 Federal Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

An Evening of Fashion





Support cancer research and awareness while enjoying a "fashionable" night out. The Iranian Student Group at UCLA and the Persian American Cancer Institute have joined together for a fashion show fundraisers. Comedian Maz Jobrani will emcee the fashion show. Cancer survivors, cancer patients and college students will walk the catwalk in clothing by local designers. All proceeds will benefit the Persian American Cancer Institute.

When: Sunday, January 27, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ackerman Grand Ballroom, 308 Westwood Plaza, Room AU2400.
Price: $35 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
