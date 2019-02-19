Can't-miss comedy events in Los Angeles this week

The 12th Annual Toscars 2019

WorkJuice Improv

Go Fact Yourself LIVE with Carrie Poppy and Ross Blocher!

The Big Ced Comedy Show

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an awards show for Academy Award parody shorts to a live taping of a game show podcast.---The Oscars isn't the only awards show in town. It's the twelfth year of the Toscars, an annual parody awards show, in which Brits in LA members create shorts spoofing the Academy Award nominees. Walk the red carpet, enjoy food and cocktails and revel in the good humor and laughs.Thursday, February 21, 7-10 p.m.Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl.$100 (General Admission)It's a night of improvised comedy with some of the most talented comedians around. Special guest Busy Philipps joins Paul F. Tompkins, Annie Savage, Marc Evan Jackson, Little Janet Varney and the rest of the Work Juice Improv group. This event is for ages 18 and over.Thursday, February 21, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theater, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission)Enjoy a live taping of the popular game show podcast on the Maximum Fun network, "Go Fact Yourself." Hosts J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong quiz their guests on little-known facts about subjects in which they are supposed to be experts. This episode's guests are Ross Blocher and Carrie Poppy, co-hosts of the Maximum Fun podcast, "Oh No, Ross and Carrie."Saturday, February 23, 4-5:30 p.m.Angel City Brewery, 216 Alameda St.FreeBig Ced hosts "The Big-Ved Comedy Show" at the J Spot Comedy Club. Featured comedians include Bubba Loc, Hurricane, P-Nutt and Tawanda "Lady Bug" Washington.Saturday, February 23, 7-10 p.m.The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.$15