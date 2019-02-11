ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss community and culture events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Sterling Davis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a session on employing the homeless in Southern California to a circus experience, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Tapping the Talents of Unique Population: Inside the Employment Movement to Address Homelessness in Southern California





The Goodwill Southern California Breakfast Forum will tackle the issue of helping Southern California's homeless find jobs. The morning will feature testimonials, experts and open dialogue about strategies to provide employment to this marginalized population. A complimentary breakfast will be served.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The L.A. Hotel Downtown, 333 S. Figueroa St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Tierra sin males: Susan Kleinberg




"Tierra Sin Males" is a video art installation by New York-based artist Susan Kleinburg that speaks to the reality of immigration in the United States. The large glass globe rolls over a central fulcrum, creating a sense of tension. Within the glob is a reflection of a Mexican/US border traffic sign warning drivers of the danger of hitting immigrants who are fleeing across the road. "Tierra Sin Males" has exhibited internationally at museums and festivals such as Palazzo Fortuny and in 3D at Art Basel Miami.

When: Friday, February 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. 6th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Black History Month Cultural Street Festival





Celebrate Black History Month at this free festival in Leimert Park Village, which spotlights the important contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. history. The free day-long event will feature live musical performances, a fashion show of African designs, art exhibitions, cultural foods and more.

When: Sunday, February 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Leimert Park Village Plaza, People St., 4337 Degnan Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Broken Hearts Circus





On Valentine's weekend, the Broken Hearts Circus celebrates the fantastic and the absurd with theatrics including magic, snake charming, wire walking and more. The free event will feature comedy, live music by The Vignes Rooftop Revival. There will be food available from Downtown Taco Co., Afters Ice Cream and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Sunday, February 17, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News