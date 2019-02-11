Can't-miss community and culture events in Los Angeles this week

Tapping the Talents of Unique Population: Inside the Employment Movement to Address Homelessness in Southern California

Tierra sin males: Susan Kleinberg

Black History Month Cultural Street Festival

Broken Hearts Circus

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a session on employing the homeless in Southern California to a circus experience, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---The Goodwill Southern California Breakfast Forum will tackle the issue of helping Southern California's homeless find jobs. The morning will feature testimonials, experts and open dialogue about strategies to provide employment to this marginalized population. A complimentary breakfast will be served.Wednesday, February 13, 8:30-10:30 a.m.The L.A. Hotel Downtown, 333 S. Figueroa St.Free"Tierra Sin Males" is a video art installation by New York-based artist Susan Kleinburg that speaks to the reality of immigration in the United States. The large glass globe rolls over a central fulcrum, creating a sense of tension. Within the glob is a reflection of a Mexican/US border traffic sign warning drivers of the danger of hitting immigrants who are fleeing across the road. "Tierra Sin Males" has exhibited internationally at museums and festivals such as Palazzo Fortuny and in 3D at Art Basel Miami.Friday, February 15, 6-8:30 p.m.CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. 6th St.FreeCelebrate Black History Month at this free festival in Leimert Park Village, which spotlights the important contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. history. The free day-long event will feature live musical performances, a fashion show of African designs, art exhibitions, cultural foods and more.Sunday, February 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Leimert Park Village Plaza, People St., 4337 Degnan Blvd.FreeOn Valentine's weekend, the Broken Hearts Circus celebrates the fantastic and the absurd with theatrics including magic, snake charming, wire walking and more. The free event will feature comedy, live music by The Vignes Rooftop Revival. There will be food available from Downtown Taco Co., Afters Ice Cream and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.Sunday, February 17, 12-6 p.m.Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St.Free