ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Krists Luhaers/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an animation networking event to a screening of the 1960 Italian film "Rocco and His Brothers." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Creators Society February 2019 Animation Social





The Creators Society supports the animation community of Los Angeles with monthly social events. This month's social is at The Fat Dog. Mix and mingle with creatives in animation, virtual reality, augmented reality, visual effects and other aspects of the industry. This free event is for anyone employed or interested in the industry.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Fat Dog, 11050 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Los Angeles Times Indie Focus Screening Series





View independent Canadian film the "Giant Little Ones" as part the the Indie Focus Screening Series. The coming-of-age story offers a "nuanced understanding of expectations surrounding sexuality," according to Slant Magazine. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with actor Darren Mann. Los Angeles Times subscribers receive priority access to the 21-and-over event.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7:15-10:15 p.m.
Where: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, 8000 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rocco and His Brothers at Egyptian Theatre





The Egyptian Theatre will showcase "Rocco and His Brothers," a 1960 Italian film, as part of the American Cinematheque retrospective of director Luchino Visconti. The film follows five brothers who must adjust to the big city when their widowed mother has uprooted the family to Milan.

When: Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
'Roma' earns Mexico first Foreign Language Film win
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
PHOTOS: Oscars after-party looks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Culver City police: Missing baby's parents to be arrested for murder
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Show More
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
More News