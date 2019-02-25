Can't-miss film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an animation networking event to a screening of the 1960 Italian film "Rocco and His Brothers." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
The Creators Society February 2019 Animation Social
The Creators Society supports the animation community of Los Angeles with monthly social events. This month's social is at The Fat Dog. Mix and mingle with creatives in animation, virtual reality, augmented reality, visual effects and other aspects of the industry. This free event is for anyone employed or interested in the industry.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Fat Dog, 11050 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: Free
Los Angeles Times Indie Focus Screening Series
View independent Canadian film the "Giant Little Ones" as part the the Indie Focus Screening Series. The coming-of-age story offers a "nuanced understanding of expectations surrounding sexuality," according to Slant Magazine. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with actor Darren Mann. Los Angeles Times subscribers receive priority access to the 21-and-over event.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7:15-10:15 p.m.
Where: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, 8000 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
Rocco and His Brothers at Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre will showcase "Rocco and His Brothers," a 1960 Italian film, as part of the American Cinematheque retrospective of director Luchino Visconti. The film follows five brothers who must adjust to the big city when their widowed mother has uprooted the family to Milan.
When: Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
