Can't-miss food and drink events in Anaheim this week

LOCALE Social Hour at CORE Apartments
For the holidays, LOCALE magazine is offering complimentary cocktails, music and appetizers from local restaurants, including sliders, paninis, street corn and more. Proceeds for the event support the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ocean conservation.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Core Apartments, 1815 S. Westside Drive
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 28% Off Dinner Theater
Eat, drink and investigate crimes: Interrogate potential suspects and search for clues during this interactive dinner where guests solve a murder mystery. The ticket comes with a three-course meal and a two-hour show.
Where: 1850 S. Harbor Blvd., Red Lion Hotel and Resort
Price: $86.50 (28 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 35% Beer Tasting Packages at Backstreet Brewery
Take a tour of the Backstreet Brewery and learn how it makes its beer. Can't get enough? Customers can enjoy a beer-tasting package which includes a beer flight and a take-home crowler filled with whichever brew you choose.
Where: 1884 S. Santa Cruz St., Platinum Triangle
Price: $26 (35 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Up to 35% Off Winery Experience at Pali Wine Co.
If wine is more to your taste, head over to Pali Wine for a tour of the multi-faceted facility, which includes a brewery, winery and distillery. The ticket includes wine tap tastings (including pinot noir, chardonnay and rose offerings), a cheese plate and a wine growler.
Where: 500 S. Anaheim Blvd., The Colony
Price: $49 (35 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal