Can't-miss music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Mike Garson performs at the Warner Grand

Malkki Conducts Mahler's 5th

Immerse(d) in Los Angeles

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a performance by one of David Bowie's bandmates to an immersive musical experience, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Visit the Warner Grand Theatre this Sunday for a performance by world renowned pianist Mike Garson -- one of David Bowie's longest and most frequent band members.The concert will benefit the life-changing work of Able ARTs, a program fueling creative arts opportunities for the disabled.Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.$25Experience a performance by guest conductor Susanna Malkki as she leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra through a new composition by music pioneer Steve Reich.Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012: $55 and aboveLast but not least, check out Immerse(d) -- an event series that brings together different artists, scientists, practitioners and more in an effort to explore how deep immersive music can impact each and every one of us.Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-10 p.m.1534 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028: $15 (early bird)