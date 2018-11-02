Can't-miss music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Mike Garson performs at the Warner Grand
Visit the Warner Grand Theatre this Sunday for a performance by world renowned pianist Mike Garson -- one of David Bowie's longest and most frequent band members.
The concert will benefit the life-changing work of Able ARTs, a program fueling creative arts opportunities for the disabled.
When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
Where: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Malkki Conducts Mahler's 5th
Experience a performance by guest conductor Susanna Malkki as she leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra through a new composition by music pioneer Steve Reich.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Price: $55 and above
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Immerse(d) in Los Angeles
Last but not least, check out Immerse(d) -- an event series that brings together different artists, scientists, practitioners and more in an effort to explore how deep immersive music can impact each and every one of us.
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-10 p.m.
Where: 1534 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Price: $15 (early bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets