ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Radek Grzybowski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a performance by one of David Bowie's bandmates to an immersive musical experience, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Mike Garson performs at the Warner Grand





Visit the Warner Grand Theatre this Sunday for a performance by world renowned pianist Mike Garson -- one of David Bowie's longest and most frequent band members.

The concert will benefit the life-changing work of Able ARTs, a program fueling creative arts opportunities for the disabled.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
Where: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Malkki Conducts Mahler's 5th





Experience a performance by guest conductor Susanna Malkki as she leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra through a new composition by music pioneer Steve Reich.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Price: $55 and above
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Immerse(d) in Los Angeles





Last but not least, check out Immerse(d) -- an event series that brings together different artists, scientists, practitioners and more in an effort to explore how deep immersive music can impact each and every one of us.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-10 p.m.
Where: 1534 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Price: $15 (early bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 people, a dog killed in Diamond Bar house fire
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Jefferson Park collision
Show More
Vigil held in DTLA in support of migrant caravan
Indecent exposure suspect arrested for incidents near UCLA
Bay Area mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Suspect in custody after child killed, mother wounded in IE
Suspect arrested in connection to body found in dumpster in OC
More News