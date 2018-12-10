Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week

Live music dinner show with "The Crooner"

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a jazzy performance by "The Crooner to two throwback rock concerts, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---On Wednesday, head over to Sorriso Ristorante and Bar for a live music dinner show featuring Douglas "The Crooner" Roegiers, a three-course meal and signature cocktails available for purchase from the bar.Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.$32Swing by The Rose this Thursday for a performance by The Sweet -- a British rock band of the 70s with numerous worldwide hits including "Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run", "Little Willy" and "Teenage Rampage."Thursday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$18Check out a performance by alternative rockers Lit and Alien Ant Farm as they take the stage at The Rose with some of their greatest hits from the 90s and beyond.Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$25