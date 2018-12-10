Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week

From a jazzy performance by "The Crooner to two throwback rock concerts, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Live music dinner show with "The Crooner"
On Wednesday, head over to Sorriso Ristorante and Bar for a live music dinner show featuring Douglas "The Crooner" Roegiers, a three-course meal and signature cocktails available for purchase from the bar.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.
Price: $32
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Sweet performs at The Rose
Swing by The Rose this Thursday for a performance by The Sweet -- a British rock band of the 70s with numerous worldwide hits including "Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run", "Little Willy" and "Teenage Rampage."
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rock out with Lit and Alien Ant Farm
Check out a performance by alternative rockers Lit and Alien Ant Farm as they take the stage at The Rose with some of their greatest hits from the 90s and beyond.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets