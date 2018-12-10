ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week

Photo:

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a jazzy performance by "The Crooner to two throwback rock concerts, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Live music dinner show with "The Crooner"





On Wednesday, head over to Sorriso Ristorante and Bar for a live music dinner show featuring Douglas "The Crooner" Roegiers, a three-course meal and signature cocktails available for purchase from the bar.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.
Price: $32
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Sweet performs at The Rose





Swing by The Rose this Thursday for a performance by The Sweet -- a British rock band of the 70s with numerous worldwide hits including "Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run", "Little Willy" and "Teenage Rampage."

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rock out with Lit and Alien Ant Farm





Check out a performance by alternative rockers Lit and Alien Ant Farm as they take the stage at The Rose with some of their greatest hits from the 90s and beyond.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinePasadena
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Music events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week
Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Top music events to check out in Los Angeles this week
Great film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
4,000 Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
Fire rips through structure in Sylmar strip mall
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area
Los Angeles man charged more than $1K for penny Whopper deal
Suspect killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Show More
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood school
VIDEO: Canoga Park Spudnuts owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Bears defense dominates as Rams lose 15-6
More News