Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Pasadena. From 70s rock band Ambrosia to a live music Sunday brunch, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Southern California's Ambrosia deftly combine ballads and hard rock hits into one great stage show. The 70s rock band is behind hits including "You're the Only Woman," a cover of The Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour." "Nice, Nice, Very Nice" and more.Saturday, December 29, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$18Alternative rock band Gin Blossoms is coming to Pasadena. Relive the 90s with hits like "Hey Jealousy," "Follow You Down," and "Til I Hear It From You."Sunday, December 30, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$25Enjoy Sunday brunch with a live music soundtrack. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and includes comfort food dishes like chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, a carving station and more. The live music begins at 11 a.m.Sunday, December 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$25 (50 percent discount off regular price)