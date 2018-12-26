Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ambrosia
Southern California's Ambrosia deftly combine ballads and hard rock hits into one great stage show. The 70s rock band is behind hits including "You're the Only Woman," a cover of The Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour." "Nice, Nice, Very Nice" and more.
When: Saturday, December 29, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18
Gin Blossoms
Alternative rock band Gin Blossoms is coming to Pasadena. Relive the 90s with hits like "Hey Jealousy," "Follow You Down," and "Til I Hear It From You."
When: Sunday, December 30, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $25
Sunday Brunch with Live Music
Enjoy Sunday brunch with a live music soundtrack. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and includes comfort food dishes like chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, a carving station and more. The live music begins at 11 a.m.
When: Sunday, December 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $25 (50 percent discount off regular price)
