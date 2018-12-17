Can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Echoes on Pico/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week, from a live taping of the Harmontown podcast to Reprise, a monthly arts event.

Harmontown





Come to a live taping of Harmontown, the popular comedy podcast. Dan Harmon, creator of "Community" and "Rick & Morty," hosts the mostly improvised show along with actors Jeff B. Davis and Spencer Crittenden. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Monday, December 17, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $12.50-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Carols & Comedy





It's a free night of comedy to celebrate the season. Join host Kalea McNeill and comedians Tacarra Williams, Sherry Cola, Boogie B and more. DJ SoCal will provide the music. The Skinny Chef will be making quesadillas and tacos.
When: Wednesday, December 19, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Echoes on Pico, 5025 Pico Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky, Sarah Silverman and more





Twin brother comedians Max and Nicky Weinbach present Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky for one night only. The night of vaudeville features stand-up and songs by the twins and appearances by well-known comedians Sarah Silverman, Todd Glass, Brent Weinbach, Kate Berlant and Fahim Anwar. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Thursday, December 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reprise at The W Hotel





LA-based artist Moncho 1929 (Dan Monteavaro) will unveil his new mural, along with other pieces, at Reprise, a monthly event of LA art happenings presented by December 9th. Moncho 1929's vibrant work is inspired by urban art. He has created murals for West Hollywood City Hall and the promotion of "Atomic Blonde." Enjoy music by DJ Voila and specialty cocktails.

When: Thursday, December 20, 8-10 p.m.
Where: W Hotel Westwood, 930 Hilgard Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
