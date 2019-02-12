ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a play about mid-20s sexuality to a one-woman play
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

ROSE MATAFEO: HORNDOG





Join Rose Matafeo for this critically-acclaimed standup routine called "Horndog." This show is an hour long stand-up sketch about mid-20s angst. What does is mean to be horny? Come to this event and Rose will give you some ideas.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10-15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Game Over Comedy: Valentine's Edition





This video game-themed comedy show explores the ins and outs of everyday life. This week's theme: Valentine's Day. Expect a rip roaring good time at this show that features comedians Erin Lampart, Kevin Camia, Madison Shepard, Mike Mulloy and more.

When: Sunday, February 17, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Clubhouse, 1607 N. Vermont Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

I am Sophie.





Written and performed by Corinne Shor and directed by Susan Angelo, this one-woman play follows Kate as she searches for her father in Paris. The result is a journey of self-identity with bits of humor, heart and love sprinkled in.

When: Sunday, February 17, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Blvd.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
