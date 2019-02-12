Can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

ROSE MATAFEO: HORNDOG

Game Over Comedy: Valentine's Edition

I am Sophie.

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a play about mid-20s sexuality to a one-woman play---Join Rose Matafeo for this critically-acclaimed standup routine called "Horndog." This show is an hour long stand-up sketch about mid-20s angst. What does is mean to be horny? Come to this event and Rose will give you some ideas.Wednesday, February 13, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$10-15This video game-themed comedy show explores the ins and outs of everyday life. This week's theme: Valentine's Day. Expect a rip roaring good time at this show that features comedians Erin Lampart, Kevin Camia, Madison Shepard, Mike Mulloy and more.Sunday, February 17, 6:30-8 p.m.The Clubhouse, 1607 N. Vermont Ave.FreeWritten and performed by Corinne Shor and directed by Susan Angelo, this one-woman play follows Kate as she searches for her father in Paris. The result is a journey of self-identity with bits of humor, heart and love sprinkled in.Sunday, February 17, 7-8:30 p.m.Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Blvd.$25